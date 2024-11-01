Wild Superstar Named NHL's Third Star of Month
The 2024-25 NHL season has wrapped up it’s first month as the calendar turns to November and Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was a top name through the opening stretch. The NHL named the Wild superstar their third star of the month.
In nine games played, Kaprizov picked up five goals and 13 assists for 18 total points. Averaging two points per game is not only the best pace in the NHL, but has helped propel the Wild to a 6-1-2 record, good for 13 standings points and third in the Central Division.
Of the nine games played, Kaprizov has found the score sheet in all but one of them. That one game was an overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, a contest Kaprizov was still a plus-one rating.
Kaprizov’s 18 points is the second-highest total in the league, tied with Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon. Only Mark Stone and Cale Makar have more at 19 points.
One of Kaprizov’s five goals was a game-winner against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The 2024-25 season was an important one for Kaprizov as heading into the year some discussions were opened about a possible departure from Minnesota. The Wild made sure to express that they will do everything they can to keep him around, and he’s showing why that’s the best move for the organization.
The price tag might be high when it’s time for the Wild to extend their superstar 27-year-old, but they are ready to pay any cost.
Makar and Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor were named the NHL’s first and second stars for the month of October.
