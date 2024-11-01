Maple Leafs Possibly Flipping Newly Acquired Defenseman
Before the 2024-25 NHL season could turn a month old, necessary trades have already started and the Toronto Maple Leafs might not be done working the phones. The Maple Leafs dealt defenseman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks because he wasn’t finding his way into the lineup.
In return for Liljegren, the Maple Leafs acquired a couple of draft picks and 30-year-old defenseman Matt Benning. The Maple Leafs are currently holding Benning in a similar situation to Liljegren in that he is on the roster, but likely won’t see much playing time, if any.
Facing a similar situation, already, the Maple Leafs may be looking to flip Benning in another trade. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Benning is on his way to Toronto, but it may not be for long.
“I think it’s very possible that the Leafs will try to flip Benning,” Friedman said. “I heard he was on a flight to Toronto today, but I think it’s possible Toronto tries to flip him.”
Friedman noted that the Maple Leafs have a fully stocked roster with multiple players who are no doubt ahead of Benning on the depth chart nearing a return from injury. One of those players nearing a return is defenseman Jani Hakanpaa.
The Maple Leafs recently moved Hakanpaa to their American Hockey League affiliate to get some reps in after missing the end of the 2023-24 season with the Dallas Stars for knee surgery. Many believed Hakanpaa might not be able to play again, but the Maple Leafs have cleared him and they’re ready to put him in the NHL lineup.
“Right now, they’re a full roster and someone is going to have to get moved,” Friedman said. “It doesn’t end their roster problems.”
Everyone agrees that it was time for the Maple Leafs and Liljegren to move on from each other. Liljegren was drafted by the Maple Leafs 17th overall in 2017, but has never been able to find consistency in the lineup.
Liljegren has shown spurts of potential, but he has always been pushed down the depth chart by the Maple Leafs. In 197 career games, he’s put up 14 goals and 51 assists for 65 total points. He’s only appeared in one game this season but is sure to factor in a bit more with San Jose.
As for Benning, it seems possible he may not be in Toronto for very long. The Maple Leafs don’t have the space for him and he may be a much needed piece to a team’s defensive depth.
