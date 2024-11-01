Flyers Forward Named Rookie of the Month
The Philadelphia Flyers know they have one of the best rookies in the NHL this year. Forward Matvei Michkov is likely the favorite to win this year's race for the Calder Trophy, recognizing the NHL's top first-year player. The 19-year-old Russian sensation is already showing why he was one of the most highly-touted players available in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Not only do the Flyers love Michkov's game, the entire league is on notice. The NHL awarded Michkov with an impressive honor after his first month with the Flyers. The NHL named him the Rookie of the Month for October of 2024, giving him an early edge in the Calder Trophy race.
Michkov has played in 11 games so far during his young NHL career, and he's already off to an impressive rate of production. He has four goals and five assists for nine points while playing the majority of his even strength ice-time with veterans Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny.
What's been even more impressive from Michkov is how dynamic he looks on the power play. He's quickly improved the Flyers' special teams unit in just a month. Playing on the first line of the power play, he's produced over half of his points there. He's netted three goals and six of his total points have come with the man advantage.
It may only be a month into the season, but Michkov is making his mark. The Flyers are a struggling team overall, but it has nothing to do with the play of their rookie winger. His scoring, speed on the ice, and charismatic play on the ice is endearing him to the Philadelphia organization, fandom, and the entire NHL. He's on pace to lead all rookies in scoring this year and could be setting himself up for an easy route to the Calder Trophy in 2025.
