Wild Look to Rebound With Playoff Berth
The Minnesota Wild had a chance to clinch a playoff berth against the Calgary Flames but fell just short. Luckily for them, that loss was in the first half of a back-to-back situation, and they have another crack at punching their ticket.
The Wild enter the back half of their final back-to-back of the season against the Vancouver Canucks with another playoff-clinching scenario. The Wild will need some extra help, but they are on the verge of sending themselves to the playoffs.
If the Wild get a win over the Canucks and the St. Louis Blues lose to the Seattle Kraken in regulation, they will clinch a playoff berth.
Time is running out for the Wild to punch their ticket with just two games remaining in the 2024-25 regular season. Their odds of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs are in their favor, but their loss to the Flames threw a wrench in the situation.
The Wild were one of the hottest teams in the NHL early in the season, but a recent rough stretch briefly put their playoff positioning on thin ice. They currently own a 43-30-7 record for 93 standings points and sit in the Western Conference’s first wild card spot.
Matt Boldy continues to lead the Wild in scoring with 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 total points.
Early MVP possibility Kirill Kaprizov recently returned from injury and made his presence felt right away. In his first game back after over two months on the shelf, Kaprizov scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, against the San Jose Sharks.
In just 39 games played, Kaprizov is third on the team in scoring with 55 points (25G-30A).
The Wild are hoping to change the narrative around them as playoff failures. In eight of their last 10 playoff appearances, they have lost in the first round. The first step to re-writing the script is to clinch a playoff berth, and the Wild are right on the door step.
