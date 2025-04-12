Canadiens Have Another Chance to Seal Playoff Spot
There is one spot up for grabs in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and the Montreal Canadiens continue to sit in the driver’s seat. Following a tough loss to the Ottawa Senators, the Canadiens travel to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second half of a back-to-back situation.
Much like their meeting with the Senators, the Canadiens once again have a chance to punch their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
If the Canadiens can go into Toronto and take a regulation win from the Maple Leafs, they will seal their spot in the playoffs.
If the Canadiens lose in overtime or a shootout, that one standings point could be crucial. The Canadiens can also clinch a playoff berth by taking a point in Toronto while the Columbus Blue Jackets lose in any fashion to the Washington Capitals.
When the Canadiens drop the puck on their evening game, they will have a clearer picture of what is needed considering the Blue Jackets and Capitals are set to face off in the afternoon.
If the Canadiens can get the job done and lock up their playoff spot, they will also simultaneously eliminate the Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings from playoff contention.
It’s still a five-team race, but the Canadiens have plenty of breathing room between them and the rest of the pack. The Canadiens have a six-point lead on the Blue Jackets, Rangers and Red Wings, and an eight-point lead on the Islanders.
According to moneypuck.com, the Canadiens have a 98% chance of making the playoffs, while the rest of the race sits under 1%.
It won’t be easy for the Canadiens to seal the deal on the second half of a back-to-back and against the high-flying Maple Leafs, but a true playoff team shows up in these moments.
