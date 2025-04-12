Desperate Flames Tighten Wild Card Race
The Calgary Flames have been on the brink of elimination for several games, but they continue to stave it off. The Minnesota Wild had the latest opportunity to end the Flames' postseason hopes and clinch their own spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Instead, a desperate Flames team picked up a 4-2 victory to save their season and gain ground in the Wild Card race.
What the Flames are doing can only be described as desperate hockey. With three games remaining in the regular season and a three-point deficit separating them from the postseason, the Flames have secured at least a point in five consecutive contests.
Desperate hockey can be viewed as negative or criticism, but for the Flames, it's pushed them to playing their best.
It's also pushed their rookie goalie, Dustin Wolf, to his best. He's started each of the last five games, helping the team secure a point in each, allowing more than three goals once in that span. The 23-year-old netminder has been crucial for the Flames down the stretch. Following the win over the Wild, Wolf discussed the focus on finding ways to win.
"We have to win games," he said. "It doesn’t matter how we get in, but we’re obviously going to need some help from outside sources and obviously we need to take control of our own game here the last three and find a way to get them. But this one certainly helps."
Over the final three games, desperation will be key again. They take on two playoff teams, the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings, and a hungry San Jose Sharks team. The Flames must collect wins or at least a point in each contest and hope the rest falls into place. Thankfully, this team's already in a postseason mindset, and it could help them clinch an unlikely berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
