NCAA Frozen Four: BU, WMU Battle for National Title
The 2025 Men's Frozen Four Championship will be decided between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Boston University Terriers. The two programs disposed of the University of Denver and Penn State in the semi-finals, setting up the first meeting of the season between BU and WMU. Western Michigan is playing for the first national championship in school history, while Boston University attempts to claim its fifth.
BU enters red-hot and led by a pair of superstar freshmen. New York Islanders forward Cole Eiserman continues scoring goals in the clutchest moments and has scored 24 goals in his first NCAA season.
Eiserman is a constant offensive threat, but two other BU forwards have been noticeable all tournament long. Bruising winger Shane Lachance has been a force in every contest, and his physicality will be counted on once more in the finals.
Center Ryan Greene is another crucial piece of the puzzle for BU. He has scored 37 points in 39 games and recorded four assists in the tournament.
But for BU to win, they'll need another stellar performance from their other star freshman, defenseman Cole Hutson. The Washington Capitals draft pick recorded 47 points in 38 games and has led the team in scoring during the NCAA tournament.
Western Michigan has a forward group that can match up with BU and create their own chaos. The University of Denver recently fell to the smothering attack of the Broncos in the semi-final, and WMU aims to do the same to the Terriers in the national title game.
They have seven forwards with 10 goals or more, led by dynamic playmaker Alex Bump. His 23 goals pace the team, but he's gone scoreless over the past three games. WMU has managed to win despite Bump's struggle, but they'll need their best player to be their best player in the finals.
One of the biggest keys to victory is the goaltending battle. Both teams have received excellent play in net during the tournament, and their performances will likely decide the outcome. For WMU, they'll turn to exciting freshman Hampton Slukynsky. The 19-year-old has allowed just four goals over his three starts, including an excellent game against Denver in the semi-finals. Slukynsky is a Los Angeles Kings prospect, and he's earning high marks in his first NCAA season.
BU counters with New Jersey Devils draft pick, Mikhail Yegorov. Also just 19-years-old, the Russian-born net minder snatched the starting net midway through the season and has led the team on an unlikely run. One more solid start is all that sits between Yegorov and a national title.
Prediction: BU overcomes everything WMU throws at them and captures their fifth national championship, winning by a final score of 3-2.
