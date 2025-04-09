Top Wild Forwards Nearing Return
While the Minnesota Wild continue fighting for their postseason berth, the team could get a huge lift. The team has played without two of their top players, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov, for the past few weeks. Without them, their offense has floundered and it's put them on the edge of missing the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With the Wild desperately needing reinforcements, Eriksson Ek and Kaprizov are nearing returns to the lineup. It's coming at the perfect time, as the Wild have just four regular-season games remaining. Wild writer for The Athletic, Michael Russo, shared the update via his X account.
Kaprizov's offensive skills are among the NHL's elite. He's played just 37 games this season due to a lower-body injury, but he's still the third-leading scorer on the Wild. In those 37 games, he recorded 23 goals and 29 assists for 52 points. Before his injuries, he was at the top of the MVP candidates.
Getting Eriksson Ek back will be just as beneficial. He had nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points in 42 games. While his offensive output was down this season, he was playing his best game at the 4 Nations Face-Off and was ready to bring that back to the Wild for the stretch run. Without him, the team's center depth has continuously struggled.
With a few games left, the Wild are clinging to a four-point lead in the Western Conference Wild Card race. With a 42-29-7 record, they've collected 91 points with 33 regulation wins. The Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks are hot on their trail, but with another victory in their next game they can eliminate the Canucks' ability to catch them and keep the Flames at bay.
The return of Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek still hinges on a few factors. As Russo reported, the pair still need to respond well to their morning skate. The second factor is roster management. The team will need to send players to the AHL in order to clear roster and salary cap space. That can't happen until they know for sure that Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek are ready to return. They face the San Jose Sharks in their next matchup, and hope to have two of their best players back in the lineup.
