Breakaway on SI

Lightning Prospect Named 2025 Hobey Baker Award Winner

The Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick was named the 2025 Hobey Baker Award Winner.

Jacob Punturi

Michigan State's Isaac Howard celebrates his goal against Notre Dame during the third period in the Big Ten tournament on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Muni Arena in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Isaac Howard celebrates his goal against Notre Dame during the third period in the Big Ten tournament on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Muni Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 Hobey Baker Award belongs to Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick and Michigan State forward Isaac Howard. This year's race was one of the tightest in recent memory, with each finalist having an excellent 2024-2025 season. Ultimately, the MSU scorer put together a campaign that couldn't be topped, and he's now the best player in the NCAA over Minnesota Wild prospect Zeev Buium and Washington Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard.

Howard blossomed into a superstar in his second season with the Michigan State Spartans. He averaged a point per game in his first season with MSU, but he exploded as a junior, scoring 26 goals and 26 assists in 37 games to lead the NCAA in scoring.

The Hudson, Wisconsin native is improving his prospect status for the Lightning with each season in the NCAA. An excellent skater in both technique and effectiveness, he's parlayed that into an offensive weapon. Opposing defenders struggle to keep up with his speed, and Howard frequently uses stops and starts to maneuver around defenders who can.

Unfortunately for Howard and the Spartans, their season ended in disappointment. They earned one of the top seeds in the NCAA tournament and had a direct path to the national title. However, a determined Cornell squad upset them in the second round, leaving the Spartans broken-hearted.

Howard and his MSU teammates will have another go at the national title next year. He announced that he would not sign with the Lightning and instead return for his senior season. They will have a great chance with Howard returning and starting goalie Trey Augustine.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Home/News Feed Page