Lightning Prospect Named 2025 Hobey Baker Award Winner
The 2025 Hobey Baker Award belongs to Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick and Michigan State forward Isaac Howard. This year's race was one of the tightest in recent memory, with each finalist having an excellent 2024-2025 season. Ultimately, the MSU scorer put together a campaign that couldn't be topped, and he's now the best player in the NCAA over Minnesota Wild prospect Zeev Buium and Washington Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard.
Howard blossomed into a superstar in his second season with the Michigan State Spartans. He averaged a point per game in his first season with MSU, but he exploded as a junior, scoring 26 goals and 26 assists in 37 games to lead the NCAA in scoring.
The Hudson, Wisconsin native is improving his prospect status for the Lightning with each season in the NCAA. An excellent skater in both technique and effectiveness, he's parlayed that into an offensive weapon. Opposing defenders struggle to keep up with his speed, and Howard frequently uses stops and starts to maneuver around defenders who can.
Unfortunately for Howard and the Spartans, their season ended in disappointment. They earned one of the top seeds in the NCAA tournament and had a direct path to the national title. However, a determined Cornell squad upset them in the second round, leaving the Spartans broken-hearted.
Howard and his MSU teammates will have another go at the national title next year. He announced that he would not sign with the Lightning and instead return for his senior season. They will have a great chance with Howard returning and starting goalie Trey Augustine.
