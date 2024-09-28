Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury Has Simple Request for Farewell Tour
Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is set to enter his 21st season in the NHL, and he is certain this time it will be his last. Fleury made it clear that the 2024-25 season will be his final run in the NHL and he isn’t looking for any special treatment.
The future Hall of Famer told Michael Russo of the Athletic that he doesn’t want his farewell tour to be filled with gifts or tributes from opposing teams.
“I don’t want any special treatment,” Fleury said. “I just want to go, look around, bring back some memories from my time here, but definitely not looking forward to any special treatment. Don’t need that. We’re good.”
Despite the specific request from Fleury, fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins are likely to show plenty of love for their former long-time fan-favorite netminder. Fleury spent the first 13 years of his NHL career with in Pittsburgh and set the goaltending standard.
On top of three Stanley Cup championships, Fleury holds the Penguins’ franchise record for wins, shutouts, and just about every other goaltending stat you can think of.
The Penguins did plenty to celebrate Fleury during their meetings during the 2023-24 season, including celebrating Marc-Andre Fleury Night in Minnesota.
The celebration was to acknowledge Fleury setting himself apart in the history books by becoming the fourth goalie to ever play in 1,000 career games and reach second all-time in wins.
As part of the celebration, Sidney Crosby and the Penguins gifted Fleury with a special painting to commemorate his career.
This time around, the Penguins might have to mute their love for Flower, but the fans certainly won’t. The Wild visit the Penguins on October 29, for what will likely be Fleury’s last game in Pittsburgh.
The Wild will have multiple days off in Pittsburgh before their game, giving Fleury a chance to catch up with old teammates and be in the city he called home for so long.
“It will be good to spend some time there,” Fleury said. “I feel like every time we go there, we’re in and out pretty quickly. So, it will be good, just drive around a bit, see some friends and enjoy the time.”
Fleury also spent time with the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks over his career. As Fleury embarks on his farewell tour, he’s sure to get a joyful welcome in every town he visits.
