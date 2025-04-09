Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury Set for Final Home Start
Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is finishing up the final season of his illustrious career. Between his victory tour around the league that included gifts from other organizations and signs of respect like the one the Washington Capitals recently showed, it's been an emotional few months for the second-winningest goalie in NHL history.
The Wild goalie is expected to add another sentimental moment to his final season. The 40-year-old net minder is expected to make his final regular season start in front of his home crowd and the Xcel Energy Center is sure to be a raucous environment in his celebration.
For the Minnesota crowd, it may be the final time they see Fleury play. As the backup to starter Filip Gustavsson, Fleury isn't expected to play much if the Wild make the postseason. Gustavsson has taken command of the Minnesota crease and is having the best season of his NHL career. Fleury has been perfectly fine in his role, but this could be the final hurrah for the three-time Stanley Cup champion.
In addition, Fleury has been named his team's nominee for this year's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. This award is given annually to the NHL player who best displays qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. This is the third time he's been nominated for this award.
Fleury has performed admirably in 23 games this season. He began the season red-hot, winning 11 of his first 17 starts. He's collected a record of 12-9-1 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. In 1,016 total starts in the NHL, he's compiled a record of 573-339-95 with a 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage.
His playoff success is also among the best in league history, with 92 postseason victories. That ranks third all-time, and the Wild have one more opportunity to get Fleury another postseason win and Stanley Cup championship.
