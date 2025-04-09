Penguins Defenseman Joins Elite Group
The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing solely for pride in their final regular-season games. They've already been eliminated from postseason contention for the third consecutive season, but that isn't stopping their core of future Hall of Famers from competing.
Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson is finishing the season strong despite the team's struggles. The 34-year-old blue liner scored his 11th goal of the campaign and also the 200th of his career. He became the 23rd player in NHL history to reach that milestone, joining an elite group that includes legends like Sergei Gonchar, Zdeno Chara, Brian Leetch, and the all-time goals leader among defenders, Ray Bourque.
Karlsson is also the second active NHL defensemen to reach 200 goals. Carolina Hurricanes veteran and former San Jose Sharks star Brent Burns is currently ninth on the all-time list with 261 career tallies.
In his second season with the Penguins, Karlsson continued his reign as one of the best offensive defenders in the NHL. He's played in 79 games for the Pens this season, collecting 11 goals and 42 assists for 53 points to lead the team's defenders. In both seasons in Pittsburgh, he's surpassed the 50-point mark. In his career, he's accumulated 200 goals, 670 assists, and 870 points in 1,081 NHL games. His 870 points are the 15th-most in NHL history by a defenseman.
Heading into the offseason, Karlsson will surely draw more attention. He's still playing at an extremely high level, and in the right situation, can be a great complementary piece. The Penguins are undeniably in a rebuild following three straight missed postseasons. The golden age of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang carrying the Penguins into the playoffs is a memory.
The organization would be better served by trading Karlsson and acquiring future assets in return. Following his 200th career goal, his status as a top defenseman in the NHL remains secure, and it could help the Penguins move him in the offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!