Wild Forward Becoming Breakout Star of 4 Nations
Minnesota Wild winger Matthew Boldy is the youngest player on the United States roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 23-year-old forward is in his fourth NHL season with the Wild and coming off back-to-back 25+ and 60+ point campaigns. While he's become one of the top players in Minnesota, he entered the United States locker room as one of their role players.
Two games into the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the Wild winger is the breakout star of the tournament for Team USA. Boldy has been one-third of an incredible line for the Americans, playing alongside center Vincent Trocheck and Dylan Larkin. He's picked up a goal and two assists through the first two contests despite playing around 12 minutes of ice time.
Boldy started the tournament with a bang against Finland. He recorded the primary assist on the United States' first goal scored by Brady Tkachuk. Later, he was rewarded for an impressive individual effort for his first tournament tally.
The play happened as a result of his hard work in the offensive zone. He aggressively pursued a loose puck, forcing the Finnish defenseman to rush his clearing attempt. Because of that, the United States maintained possession of the puck while Boldy exploded toward the front of the net and used his 6'2", 200-pound frame to box out Finland's Nicholas Matinpalo. With position established and a screen placed on Finland goalie Juuse Saros, American defender Brock Faber launched a shot towards goal, which Boldy beautifully deflected behind Saros for the goal.
The play encapsulates everything Boldy does well. He utilizes his size and strength to gain puck possession and position in front. He also has excellent hands and instinctive reflexes around the net.
Against Canada, a defensive play from Boldy led to the game-winner for Team USA. With the Canadians gaining their offensive zone, Boldy stays in his defensive shape as Sidney Crosby dances with the puck. This keeps him in position to intercept a Crosby pass attempt and feed Larkin for a breakaway opportunity.
The 23-year-old Boldy is having himself a heck of a tournament. He's been effective in all three zones and his line is winning the possession and scoring chance creation battle in two contests. It's all adding up to the Minnesota Wild winger being the breakout star of the 4 Nations Face-Off.
