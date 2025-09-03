Wild Goalie Wants to Honor Country’s Greats in Olympics
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson is entering a huge year. It’s the first season that he will be the veteran leader of his position with the retirement of Marc-Andre Fleury. Coming off a career-high 58 starts during the 2024-2025 campaign, Gustavsson has concretely entered into the conversation of the top-10 netminders in the NHL.
The Wild starter also has the chance to capture a gold medal as the top goalie for his home country of Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Gustavsson recently spoke to Mike Zeisberger with NHL.com during the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour to discuss the opportunities awaiting him this year. One of Gustavsson’s comments that stuck out was the impact the 2006 gold medal-winning team meant for Sweden and the next generation of hockey players. Now, he has the chance to honor those legends by pursuing Olympic gold 20 years later.
"I mean, 2006. Sweden winning gold was a monumental moment for our country and the sport of hockey there,” he said. “(Henrik) Lundqvist, (Peter) Forsberg, (Mats) Sundin, so many greats. They set the standard. It's an honor whenever you get the chance to represent Sweden like they did. NHL players haven't been able to play in the Olympics for a bit now, and having the chance, if I have a good fall, to be able to be on the roster would be very special. You never know if you ever get a chance like that again. And hopefully I can play very good this fall and get on that roster.”
Gustavsson is one of three goalies fighting to be the number one goalie for Sweden. Ottawa Senators goalie and former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark and New Jersey Devils starter Jacob Markstrom are the other two puck-stoppers vying for the role. Gustavsson recorded the most wins of the three (31) and had the best save percentage at .914, but Markstrom posted the best goals-against average (2.50). Ullmark was impressive in his own right as well, but was limited to 44 games due to injury.
In order to win the starting job, Gustavsson must continue playing the way he has. It’s brought him a steady improvement over the past few seasons and led to him becoming a bona fide starter in the NHL. It’s a style based in staying well-positioned toward the puck and relying on his lower-body strength to keep him there.
“I would say I'm a little more defensively active. I would say I wouldn't chase the puck much,” he said. “In my position, if I can play a blocking style, I would play a blocking style, but having the option to have active hands, to catch pucks and make those reactive saves. My skating allows me to be able to get to those positions very quick.”
The Wild and Sweden will be watching the start of his season closely. If Gustavsson can start strong, he’ll put himself in a position to be the starter for Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games and hopefully honor the greats he admired in the process.
