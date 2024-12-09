Canadiens Legend Opens Up About Return to Montreal
For the first time since leaving the Montreal Canadiens in 2017, long-time defenseman Andrei Markov was back at the Bell Centre. Markov was a key to the Canadiens’ blue line between 2000 and 2017, but he hadn’t stepped foot in the arena since calling it a career in the NHL.
Seeing one of the franchise greats taking in a Canadiens game is always a cool moment for Montreal fans, but Markov was attending on his own. No one from the organization invited him and he wasn’t there for any sort of publicity.
According to Marko in an interview with Responsible Gambler, he was invited by a friend while he and his family were in town visiting.
“The club didn’t know I was coming,” Markov told rg.org. “A friend invited me. The last time I came to the city was about two years ago. People still recognize me on the street sometimes.”
Someone working at the Bell Centre certainly recognized Markov in the stands, as a camera found him and put him on the jumbotron. The crowd of 21,105 who were there for a Saturday night contest between the Canadiens and Washington Capitals, gave a warm ovation for the surprise guest.
“I came to Montreal before, but this was my first hockey game here in seven years,” Markov said. “I won't lie that I Ioved the fans' reaction.”
Markov played 990 games in the NHL, all with the Canadiens. He was a two-time All-Star and notched 119 goals and 453 assists for 572 total points.
Despite falling just shy of 1,000 career games played, Markov says he’s open to the idea of returning to the Canadiens organization in some fashion.
“I am always open to suggestions,” Markov said. “When I flew with my little son here, I wanted to show him all this. He was delighted, and it is more important to me that he enjoys it. In general, I am ready for any invitations and suggestions.”
Markov loved his time in Montreal and spoke highly of the atmosphere at the Bell Centre and the love for the sport around town. It wouldn’t take much to convince him to return to the organization, all the Canadiens have to do is ask.
