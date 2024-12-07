Eastern Conference Belongs to Capitals
When the Washington Capitals outlasted the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 3-1, it sent a very clear message to the NHL: the Eastern Conference is the Capitals' for the taking. Dispatching the Atlantic Division-leading Leafs was the latest accomplishment for the Caps, who are continuing to improve as the season goes on.
If the Capitals continue this type of play, the Eastern Conference will be theirs to keep. The conference as a whole is loaded with talented teams, but there isn't a clear-cut top dog. The Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Leafs and New Jersey Devils have all seemed like the conference's best teams at some point this season, but now it's the Caps turn to hold that mantle.
The Capitals are currently 18-6-2 through their first 26 games, placing them tied for first in the Metropolitan Division with the Hurricanes. They are also 7-2-1 over their last 10 contests, eight of which have been without Alex Ovechkin in the lineup.
What makes this team all the more impressive is they are continuing to win while their captain recovers from a lower-body injury. Ovi was a man possessed to begin this campaign, with eyes set on surpassing Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. He's still in a position to get there if he returns soon, and by judging by him already skating on his own, it won't be too much longer before the team's heart and soul returns to the lineup.
Without him, the Caps offense remains dangerous. Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael have picked up a significant amount of the offensive slack sans Ovechkin. Strome has 34 points so far, and McMichael has 15 goals and 25 points in 26 games. It's exactly the type of support the team needs in order to make a playoff run, and it's carrying their team currently.
On defense, the Caps have just as much to be hopeful for. John Carlson continues to be an invaluable top blue liner. Jakob Chychrun is having an electric start. Rasmus Sandin is a perfect fit for the Capitals' second pairing, giving the team another extremely gifted left-hander on the blue line.
The big question for the Capitals moving forward is whether or not their hot goaltending will persist. Logan Thompson's been one of the best goalies in the league this year in his first season with Washington after a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights. He and Charlie Lindgren have made for a complementary tandem as they split starts. One of them will need to shoulder the heavy minutes down the stretch, but for now they are getting excellent play from both.
Not many guessed this was how the season would look around the 30-game mark of the regular season, but the Capitals are here to stay. The Eastern Conference is up for grabs, and they are taking full advantage of the opportunity.
