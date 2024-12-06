Ducks Acquire Jacob Trouba in Trade With Rangers
The hockey world turned their sights directly to Broadway and the New York Rangers today as speculation started to swirl about their captain Jacob Trouba. The Rangers have been dangling veteran players on the trade market for a few weeks, and they may have finally found a taker.
After speculation of a placement on waivers, the Rangers are sending Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun was the first to report the deal and states that the Ducks are taking on all of Trouba’s contract.
Trouba’s current deal carries an $8 million price tag through the 2025-26 season. The Ducks were one of only a few teams across the NHL who could take on his deal without needing a different cost-cutting move.
Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli says Trouba did waive his no-trade clause to help complete the deal between the Rangers and Ducks.
Trouba has been with the Rangers since 2019 and quickly became a leader for the organization. In 364 games with the Blue Shirts, Trouba scored 31 goals and 105 assists for 136 total points and was named captain ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The 2024-25 season has been rough for the Rangers as a 1-6-0 slide has forced multiple names to come up in trade rumors. Trouba was obviously among those names along with the likes of Chris Kreider and possibly Mika Zibanejad.
Before arriving in New York, Trouba played six seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. Over the course of 772 career games, he has 73 goals and 242 assists for 315 total points. The bruising blue liner has also racked up 626 total penalty minutes with a pair of suspensions under his belt.
Vaakanainen meanwhile has a much shorter track record in professional hockey since being the 18th overall draft pick by the Boston Bruins in 2017. In 141 career games at the NHL level, he has a goal and 25 total points.
Vaakanainen has played five games with the Ducks this season and has one assist.
In Anaheim, Trouba will join a team loaded with young talent and possibly a bright future ahead of them. He and Ducks captain Radko Gudas are going to be a frightening defensive pair to play against.
