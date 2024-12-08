Kraken Sign Emergency Goalie for Rangers Game
Hockey fans love a good emergency backup goalie and the Seattle Kraken might be the next team to play an EBUG. Ahead of their contest against the New York Rangers, the Kraken announced that goalie Joey Daccord is out with an illness.
With Daccord out, and not enough time to get a goalie recalled and across the country to New York, the Kraken have signed Michael Matyas to an amateur tryout offer. Philip Grubauer is set to start in goal against the Rangers, but Matyas is serving as backup.
Matyas is a 32-year-old native of Calgary, and played goalie for the University of Alaska-Anchorage between 2012 and 2015. According to Elite Prospects, he picked up a 3-5-2 record in 14 games played.
Regardless of if Matyas plays in the game against the Rangers, Matyas took warmups with the Kraken at the most famous arena in the world. Matyas joined his short-term teammates on the ice at Madison Square Garden, and stood between the pipes taking shots from Kraken skaters.
Matyas is wearing No. 1 and if he gets into the game, he’ll be the first player in Kraken franchise history to ever wear that number.
Despite the history of goaltending, Matyas currently works as a sales associate for StoneX Group in New York City.
The Kraken enter their contest with the Rangers with a 13-14-1 record and a few points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
