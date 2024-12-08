Senators Confident Captain Will Stay Despite Trade Rumors
The Ottawa Senators somehow found themselves in the eye of the storm when the New York Rangers were in the process of trading their captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks. Throughout the morning and afternoon leading up to the trade, a few teams were reportedly in trade talks with the Rangers, and the Senators were one of those rumored teams.
The degree to which the Senators were involved in trade talks is disputed, but one report in particular caught a ton of attention. Larry Brooks of the New York Post stated that the Rangers were making Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk their top target.
Brooks didn’t say the Rangers were trying to trade Trouba for Tkachuk, but it still lit a storm of talks about the Senators and their current situation. Previous reports have indicated the Senators might want a change to their core, but it likely won’t involve their captain.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines, the Senators believe they will retain Tkachuk at least until the end of his current deal.
“I think the Senators are very, very confident,” Friedman said. “He’s signed for three more seasons and I think they’re very, very confident that that is going to play out to the end of the contract.”
Tkachuk has a deal that will keep him in Ottawa through the 2027-28 season at a little over $8.2 million annually. The 2024-25 season is the last year before a full no-move clause kicks in, making him a movable piece if the Senators pleased.
“The Senators and their fans are just going to have to live with some noise,” Friedman said. “That is the way it goes… there is always going to be questions.”
Insiders were quick to refute Brook’s reporting, and there is belief that the Senators have no plans of trading their captain any time soon. No matter how tough things get in Ottawa, Tkachuk will be around to lead his team.
The Senators were expected to take a big lead forward and fight for a playoff spot in 2024-25, but they sit 12-12-2 through 26 games.
