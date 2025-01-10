Flames Recall Top AHL Scorer
The Calgary Flames are hoping to add a bit of offensive firepower to their lineup with their latest roster transaction. Sitting on the bubble of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, the organization is searching for a spark and turned to their affiliate for an internal solution. The team recalled their top scorer from the American Hockey League ahead of their Pacific Division matchup with the Los Angeles Kings.
Forward Rory Kerins joins the Flames after impressing over the first half of the season in the AHL. Through 34 games with the Calgary Wranglers, he's posted 21 goals and 13 assists for 34 points to lead the team.
The 22-year-old forward will hopefully make his NHL debut against the Kings in his third year of professional hockey. The Flames originally selected Kerins in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft after scoring 30 goals in the Ontario Hockey League as a 17/18-year-old. He started his professional career in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush during the 2022-2023 campaign. He scored 17 goals in 38 games before being promoted to the AHL.
Last year was his first full season in the AHL and he quickly adjusted to find success. Playing in 54 games, he netted 16 goals and added 16 assists for 32 points. It was an excellent springboard into this season and the progression of his game. In addition to leading the Wranglers in scoring this season, he was also selected to be the team's representative at the AHL All-Star Game.
Now he hopes to be ready to make an impact at the NHL level and hope his breakout AHL campaign translates to points for the Flames. The skilled and savvy center will get an opportunity quickly to produce for Calgary, who enter the second half of the season as one of the lowest scoring teams in the league this season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!