Flames Forward Out Indefinitely
After multiple days of tests, the Calgary Flames have announced that key forward Connor Zary will be out for indefinitely after a tough knee-on-knee collision. In the Flames win over the Anaheim Ducks, Zary took a borderline hit from defenseman Drew Helleson.
While the NHL deemed there was no need for supplementary discipline for Helleson, the Flames had concern over Zary’s status. Zary was in immediate pain following the collision as he fell to the ice grabbing at his knee.
In the days following the incident, the Flames got progressively more positive updates. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli noted that Zary had not suffered a facture or any damages to the ACL or MCL.
The most recent, and official update from the Flames deems that Zary will not need surgery but will need time to recover from the injury. Zary is beginning his rehab right away and will be out for an indefinite period of time.
At 23 years old, Zary has been a key forward with the Flames this season. In 40 games played, the has scored 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 total points.
The 2024-25 season is just his second season in the NHL, yet Zary has already emerged as a top forward on the surprising Flames.
In 103 career games, he has scored 24 goals and 32 assists for 56 total points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!