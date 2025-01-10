Utah Hockey Club Top Scorer Out Indefinitely
The Utah Hockey Club's hopes of making the postseason in their inaugural season took a huge hit. The team is set to be without their top goal scorer for an unknown amount of time after a recent injury.
The Utah Hockey Club announced that forward Dylan Guenther will be out for an indefinite amount of time due to a lower-body injury. Following a collision between Guenther and Florida Panthers' captain Alex Barkov, the team's young winger will miss significant time. The exact time table for his return is unknown.
The one positive that their head coach Andre Tourigny noted was that while the injury is viewed as long-term, it's not considered season-ending. Tourigny said so himself in his addressing of the media. Cole Bagley of KSL Sports shared the coach's remarks via his X account.
"It's long," he said about the injury timeline. "But not that long."
Guenther has been having an excellent season with Utah. Through the first 40 games, he leads the roster with 16 goals and also has 16 assists for 34 points.
In the absence of their sniper, the organization recalled forward Josh Doan from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Tuscon Roadrunners. This will be Doan's second stint with the NHL club after beginning the season in Utah. He registered one goal and one assist over 9 NHL appearances before being sent down to the AHL. With the Roadrunners this year, he's netted eight goals and 21 points over 25 games.
Son of Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan, he's been with the organization since they selected him in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Doan was a standout in the NCAA while attending Arizona State University before turning professional, and has been plying his trade in the AHL. He scored 26 goals over 62 AHL games last year, and he's right on the cusp of being a full-time NHL player for Utah.
