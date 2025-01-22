Canadiens Enter Eastern Conference Playoff Picture
Don't look now, but the Montreal Canadiens are occupying one of the wild card positions in the Eastern Conference. The upstart Canadiens are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and it's brought them into a tie with the Ottawa Senators for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and into a playoff spot for the first time during the 2024-2025 season.
It took a late third period goal from Canadiens forward Jake Evans, but the tally gave the team a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now with an overall record of 24-19-4, the Habs are confidently in the playoff picture for the first time in a few years and things are looking up.
Standing out during this stretch is rookie defenseman Lane Hutson. The first-year blue liner just tied an NHL record with his latest assist. He tied Shayne Gostisbehere for the longest assist streak in league history at nine games. Over the past nine games, Huston's compiled one goal and 12 assists for 13 points as he's continued leading all rookies in scoring.
Suddenly the Canadiens have one of the most fearsome goaltending tandems in the division, and it's another huge reason this team is a playoff hopeful. Rookie Jakub Dobes has come out of nowhere and won his first five career starts and stolen the second goalie spot on the roster from Cayden Primeau.
Dobes has provided a sense of relief for starter Sam Montembeault, who was facing an overwhelming amount of starts down the stretch before the rookie's arrival. Montembeault has been solid once again, earning a nod for Team Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, but relying on him to start 60 games was not the recipe for a Montreal playoff berth. Having someone like Dobes around could make a world of difference for the Canadiens throughout the remainder of the regular season.
The playoff picture in the Eastern Conference gets more and more murky as the season progresses. For now, the Canadiens have a grasp on a postseason position. It's no guarantee, but the way they are playing will make it difficult to displace them from that spot.
