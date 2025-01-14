Canadiens Predicted to Extend Key Forward
The Montreal Canadiens are a key team to watch as the trade deadline closes in with multiple names becoming hot commodities in the rumor mill. Veteran defenseman David Savard is the most likely trade piece for the Canadiens, but 28-year-old forward Jake Evans has emerged as a possibility.
Evans is on track for a career year while playing on the Canadiens’ fourth line, with 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 total points. He’s in the final year of his contract making his a big target for teams around the league, but one analyst believes there may be a compromise around the corner.
Sportsnet analyst Eric Engels believes that rather than a trade, the Canadiens and Evans will come together on a contract extension before the deadline.
“I say the Canadiens and Evans end up compromising on a four-year, $14-million contract before the trade deadline,” Engels writes in a mailbag. “They’d be going a year longer than they’d ideally want to, but a year less than they’d likely have to if they were bidding against other teams for his services.”
Evans currently makes $1.7 million against the salary cap and Engels expects him to get a raise up to $3.5 million annually.
Considering his offensive numbers this year and top-tier penalty-killing ability, that’s a fair contract for all involved. The salary cap is expected to see a huge increase this offseason, and teams want to get deals signed before the official number is revealed.
The Canadiens have a bright future ahead of them and it’s fair to assume Evans wants to be a part of something special in Montreal. He isn’t one of the key prospects or a superstar who faces the noise each and every day.
“I believe he wants to stay,” Engels said. “I believe he wants to continue being an important part of what’s being built by the Canadiens.”
The possibility of a trade isn’t off the table, but there is reason to believe that both sides would like to see their relationship continue for a few more years.
