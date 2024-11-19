Time to Panic for Bruins
The Boston Bruins were booed off the ice by the Boston faithful following a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team's third straight loss, the second time they've lost by at least four goals or more over their last three, was enough to send their fanbase into a total meltdown.
And the Bruins fans have a real point. The Boston coaching staff, locker room, and front office might not be saying this publicly, but internally it's turning into a panic.
How could that not be the case in Boston? The team is 8-9-3 through 20 games, they have a paltry goal differential of -21, and sit six points back of the division leading Florida Panthers as the first quarter of the season passes.
It doesn't matter which part of the Bruins you try to evaluate, all of it is below standard for the Boston organization. Starting with the offense, it's clear that spark is missing. Captain Brad Marchand looks a step slower and behind despite being the second-leading scorer on the team. Star winger David Pastrnak has eight goals and 17 points in 20 games, which isn't a problem, but it is behind Pastrnak's usual pace.
The big issue with their offense is that their newest signee, Elias Lindholm, is struggling to find chemistry and a secure spot in the lineup. Brought in to be the top centerman for the Bruins, he has just nine points in 20 games.
Defensively, there isn't much more to hang your hat on. Charlie McAvoy is out of sorts with just seven points in 20 games and he looks like a shell of the blue liner he usually is. Hampus Lindholm was playing like a number one defender, but an injury has him sidelined for an indefinite amount of time.
And then there's their goaltending, or should I say, lack of it. Jeremy Swayman inked a massive contract extension as the season began, but he's looked like a back-up through the first quarter of the season. He holds a 5-7-2 record with his worst goals against average (3.47) and save percentage (.884%) of his career. The Anchorage, Alaska native might not be the sole reason for the team's struggles, but his issues remain the biggest issue that needs corrected.
Whatever way you slice it, something is very wrong with the Bruins. This team was supposed to be a contender once again, but through the first quarter of the season, the only thing this team definitely is, is panicking.
