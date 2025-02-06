Canadiens Express Interest in Sabres Center
As the Montreal Canadiens attempt to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff race, they could be in the mix for another top-six forward. With Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens remaining at the top of trade boards and a constant source of rumors, it seems the Canadiens are the latest team to express interest in the 23-year-old center.
According to multiple sources, the Canadiens have expressed interest in Cozens. The reports first surfaced when insider Kevin Weekes named Montreal among a group of four contenders for the Sabres forward. The belief has been reinforced by another report from RG writer Marco D'Amico. His sources shared that the Sabres are willing to deal Cozens for the right return, and the Habs have multiple pieces that appeal to Buffalo management.
"According to a source close to the Sabres," he writes. "The club is looking for a comparable player at center, a top 4 right-shot defenseman or an elite NHL prospect ready to step in immediately."
The big hang-up for the Canadiens is whether they want to move on from one of their valued prospects or multiple first round picks. With the team on the edge of contention but not quite there, the organization must be careful about selling off their future too quickly. According to D'Amico's sources, the internal debate remains for Montreal.
“Montreal would likely need to include one of their 1st-round picks and a young player off their roster," he wrote. "And I’m not sure they want to do that right now.”
It makes sense that the Canadiens would kick tires on Cozens. The team is still in search of the right combination of players in their top-six forward group. Cozens has a history of scoring and producing, and while this year's been a struggle in Buffalo, the sense around the NHL is he can regain his 25-goal, 60-point status in a new environment. Montreal might just be that place, as they are the next team inquiring on the Sabres' top center iceman.
