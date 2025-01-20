Canadiens Rookie Goalie Earning NHL Role
The Montreal Canadiens started the 2024-25 season as one of the worst squads in the NHL but hit a hot streak that has forced everyone to take notice. Going from last in the Eastern Conference to one of the biggest surprise stories, the Canadiens are hunting for a playoff spot.
All while riding a 12-3-1 streak in their last 16 games, the Canadiens have seen impressive work from rookie goalie Jakub Dobes. An overtime win over the New York Rangers helped Dobes keep his perfect record, improving to 5-0-0 in his first five career starts.
On top of his perfect record, Dobes has a .940 save percentage and 1.55 goals against average. Heading into his meeting with the Rangers, he had not allowed more than two goals in a game.
Dobes started his career with a 34-save shutout of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Since then, he’s only gotten more impressive.
Following his shutout of the Panthers, Dobes allowed just one goal before defeating the high-flying Colorado Avalanche in a shootout. He made 22 saves between regulation and overtime before stopping Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen in the shootout.
Alex Ovechkin is chasing down Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record, but he couldn’t beat Dobes in their first meeting. Dobes led the way for the Canadiens to take home a 3-2 overtime win over the Washington Capitals.
Dobes went on to stop 32 of 33 against the Dallas Stars for his fourth career win, yet to even play a game on home ice.
Finally hitting the ice for a start in Montreal, Dobes once again impressed against the Rangers. He allowed four goals through the first two periods but shut the door when it mattered most. He made nine stops through the third period and overtime before Patrik Laine potted the game-winning goal.
Dobes is rightfully earning his role in the NHL and should be a regular as the Canadiens backup. His first four wins came against playoff teams and he hasn’t looked out of place in the slightest.
With Cayden Primeau struggling at the NHL level, Dobes came up and impressed with the opportunities he’s been given. The backup role will be Dobes’ for the foreseeable future.
