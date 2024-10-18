Report: Canadiens Prospect Rejects KHL Offers
The Montreal Canadiens have a wealth of young players and prospects in their organization. It's one of the silver linings from missing the postseason frequently over the past decade, and despite rising expectations this season they still have a spoil of riches waiting to join their NHL lineup.
One of the players the Canadiens are salivating while waiting for is Russian forward and recent fifth-overall selection Ivan Demidov. There was speculation the teenage scorer would join Montreal as soon as this season, but ultimately returned to the KHL to play for SKA St. Petersburg, one of the premier teams in Russia. He's off to a strong start despite playing in a bottom-six role, with five goals and 10 points in 17 games.
Recently, media buzz has grown surrounding the limited ice-time Demidov has been receiving. Their head coach Roman Rotenberg told RG.org writer Marco D'Amico that the lack of ice-time is just due to competition and the growing pains of being a younger player in the KHL.
While that's all fair and good, it isn't helping Demidov's desire to stay in Russia. According to a translated report from Nicolas Cloutier from TVA Sports, the Canadiens prospect has turned down multiple contract extension offers from his KHL squad and it's likely due to his role with the team. In response, the team is reportedly reducing his role with the team. Now, the relationship appears to be straining despite Demidov's performance.
"Ivan refused all three times (contract offers)," Cloutier's source told him. "He doesn't want to know anything about another year with SKA."
This is apparently a trend with Rotenberg and SKA St. Petersburg. When younger players don't agree to a contract extension, he often benches or demotes them as punishment. In Cloutier's report, he points to four other examples who all rejected a contract offer, were subsequently benched or demoted to the KHL' secondary league, and then signed with their NHL organization with the next six months.
Now, Demidov appears to be the next promising Russian player to depart the KHL for North Ameica. If he continues the offensive pace he's established, the Canadiens will make it a top priority to bring him over for the 2025-2026 season. In the meantime, Demidov will continue putting up one of the most impressive seasons by a teenager in the KHL despite receiving a limited role and a targeted reduction in ice-time.
