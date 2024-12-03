Breakaway on SI

Canucks Defenseman Out Long-Term After Procedure

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that a key defenseman will be out on a long-term basis.

Nov 12, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) looks for the loose puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images / Bob Frid-Imagn Images
The Vancouver Canucks will be without one of their top defensemen for at least two months following a lower-body procedure. According to Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin, blue liner Filip Hronek underwent surgery for a lower-body injury, but that isn’t what took him out of the lineup in the first place.

When the Canucks took on the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hronek suffered an upper-body injury in the final seconds of the game. In a release from the Canucks, Allvin did state the Hronek had an upper-body injury, but it did not require surgery.

Allvin said that Hronek is expected to be out for approximately eight weeks.

Hronek doesn’t produce the most offense as a defenseman, but he was one of the better defensive blue liners in the lineup. Averaging over 23:30 of ice time per game, Hronek’s main purpose is to keep the puck out of his own net.

In 21 games played, Hronek has scored a goal and eight assists for nine total points, but is a plus-14 rating.

Without Hronek in the lineup, especially now on a long-term basis, it’s possible the doors are open for the Canucks to make a move to fill the void. Teams have come forward in expressing interest in Canucks forward Nils Holgander.

Perhaps a deal involving Hoglander and a defenseman in return is on the horizon for the Canucks?

