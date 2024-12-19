Canadiens Star Forward Still Has Room to Improve
After a long wait to see his debut with one of the most iconic teams in the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens have gotten outstanding production from Patrik Laine. In seven games with the Canadiens, the superstar sniper has posted seven points including six goals.
While nearly a goal per game is exactly what the Canadiens wanted to see from Laine, there is still room to improve. All six of Laine’s goals have come on the power play with none happening while at even strength.
It’s great that Laine is scoring at an elite pace, but he needs to make sure he’s more than just a power play weapon.
“Is he an elite shooter?” Brian Hayes asked on TSN. “There is no question. But I think he’s got to start scoring five-on-five to get back to his status of elite goal scorer.”
Everyone knows Laine has a lethal shot and can be one of the best goal-scorers in the league, but he won’t get there without some even strength goals.
The Canadiens might not be making many moves towards a playoff appearance this season, but they’re starting to find a little more success with Laine in the lineup. Scoring on the power play is crucial, but teams will quickly get wise to the scheme and adjust as necessary.
It wouldn’t take long for teams to make the appropriate changes in either covering Laine in his spot on the power play, or even working to take fewer penalties against the Canadiens. If Laine can figure out how to score at the same level at even strength, he’ll find himself back as a top goal scorer in no time.
The Laine story has been a joy to follow and has brought a huge boost to morale in Montreal.
“It’s perfect for the Habs,” Hayes said. “It’s exactly what they need right now.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!