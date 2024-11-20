Canadiens Star Takes Step Toward Return
The Montreal Canadiens were excited about what Patrik Laine could bring to the lineup, but they are yet to see his talents. During a preseason game between the Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, the sniper suffered a brutal lower-body injury that was expected to keep him out of the lineup for multiple months.
Laine was seen shortly after the injury on a pair of crutches, but he has started to make progress toward a return to the Canadiens’ lineup.
It’s not his first time on the ice, but the Canadiens have posted new footage of Laine skating with his teammates. Laine is in full gear, skating well, and taking shots as he rehabs from his knee sprain.
The Canadiens initially stated the Laine would not need surgery on his knee, and that he would be out between two to three months. The two-month mark is scheduled for December 1 and three months would fall on New Year’s Day 2025.
Taking the ice and getting back up to speed a week before American Thanksgiving should be a promising sight that Laine will return sooner rather than later.
Despite not playing a regular season game yet with the Canadiens, his native country may still come calling for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Reports have indicated that Team Finland will still want the elite goal scorer on their roster in February.
By the time that tournament rolls around, Laine should be back and fully up to speed and ready to fight for a gold medal.
The Canadiens hold a 7-10-2 record at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but it may just be another down year before their young core really takes over. Laine is expected to be an important piece with the team when he is fully back to health.
