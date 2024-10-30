Canadiens Right Wing Prospect Scores Electric KHL Goal
The Montreal Canadiens organization is chomping at the bit to have forward prospect Ivan Demidov in North America, and it's hard to blame them. The team selected him with the fifth overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, and they have huge expectations for him and his NHL career.
While the Canadiens wait for Demidov to join them in Montreal, he continues plying his trade in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg. As a teenager playing with one of the best rosters in the KHL, playing time has been hard to come by. Despite the restrictions, he's showing consistently how high an upside he has. In a recent contest, he scored a highlight-reel goal that is sure to create some serious buzz.
Taking the puck right as he entered the offensive zone, he immediately undressed the defender to give himself a short runway of free ice towards the goalie. With a few powerful strides, he was in all alone and made a nifty move to tuck a backhand tally behind the Lokomotiv goalie.
So far, Demidov is having an excellent season despite playing mostly in a bottom-six winger role. In 21 games, he has 5 goals and 17 points. This sensational effort was his sixth goal of the season. He's on pace to be one of the most productive teenagers in the history of the KHL.
The Canadiens are anxious to get his scoring abilities over to Montreal to help bolster their offense. The team had plenty of reason for optimism going into 2024. With the acquisition of scoring winger Patrik Laine and another year of development for their core trio of Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Cole Caufield, the Habs were hoping to take a big step forward in the Atlantic Division.
It hasn't started off the way the Canadiens hoped, but there's still time. The one thing that is for sure is having a player as skilled and productive as Demidov would be a huge boost for the Habs as they try to earn a playoff appearance in 2024-2025.
