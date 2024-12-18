Penguins, Stars Best Fit for Rangers Forward
It appears to be a foregone conclusion that the New York Rangers will move on from forward Kaapo Kakko. With the team opting to make the 23-year-old Finnish winger a healthy scratch against the St. Louis Blues, it sent the message that things are growing sour between the Rangers and their former second overall pick.
The Rangers have been involved in virtually every trade rumor in the NHL, and it's only exacerbated by their shocking decision to trade captain Jacob Trouba and his $8 million cap hit. Now that Kakko is again on the outs with the organization, the rumors around him are flying. The Minnesota Wild were the latest team tied to the winger, but team writer Michael Russo quickly shut down any speculation. Despite the Wild not actively engaging in trade talks for Kakko, there are two teams that stand out as the perfect fit for a fresh start: the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Dallas Stars.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Rangers are going to hard-pressed to make a deal with their divisional rival, but the Penguins are the perfect landing spot for Kakko to revive his career. He'd get a guaranteed spot in the top-six and the chance to play alongside Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby.
This would also allow Kakko the time and space to grow into being a top player, rather than the forced progression the Rangers have put him through since drafting him. The Penguins wouldn't need him to be a franchise savior, but they could certainly use a talented scorer like Kakko to bolster their hopes of squeaking into the Wild Card race.
Dallas Stars
This would probably be the Rangers' ideal trade partner if they pull the trigger on a deal. The Stars play a structured offensive system that Kakko could slot into. He wouldn't have to come in and be a high-scoring power forward or fit into any preconceived mold his draft status earned him, he could just come in and be a piece of the Dallas attack.
Trading Kakko out West would be the preferred destination for the Rangers as well. They don't want to trade him within the division or conference and have their former top pick cost them in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The Rangers and Kakko are nearing a crossroads. The team already blinked with Trouba and shipped him out of town for a minimal return in order to facilitate change and get out from the hefty salary. Kakko isn't a heavy contract, but he's the next likeliest option to go in order to continue changing the locker room in New York. Shipping him to Pittsburgh or Dallas could give the Rangers solid options in return, but more importantly would be a much better fit for Kakko to revive his career.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!