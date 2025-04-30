PWHL Announces Seattle Expansion
The PWHL is officially expanding once again. In a formal announcement from league officials, Seattle was named the eighth franchise. They will begin play in the upcoming 2025-2026 season.
The announcement comes just weeks after the PWHL announced its expansion into Vancouver. The seventh franchise in league history was announced, and the PWHL has already added another franchise. Both new clubs will have their rosters supplemented through an expansion draft and be a part of the 2025 entry draft. The league will reveal the exact rules and details at a later date.
"The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today announced its expansion to Seattle, Washington, with the new team set to begin play in the 2025-26 season," the league wrote. "The team will play its home games at Climate Pledge Arena and train at the Kraken Community Iceplex."
The newest franchise shared an exciting hype video on social media.
According to the league's press release, Seattle will debut with a color scheme of emerald green and cream, matching the colors of the rest of the city's professional sports teams. The organization's permanent brand identity and logo will be revealed at a later date also.
In their announcement, the PWHL discussed their excitement for the new franchise. They also explained their reasoning for selecting Seattle as the eighth organization, citing the community, facilities, and commitment to women's hockey as major factors.
"Seattle emerged as a natural fit for PWHL expansion for several reasons, including its best-in-class facilities, a growing youth hockey community, and passionate women’s sports fanbase," they wrote. "The city delivered an enthusiastic response to the launch of the PWHL Takeover Tour, drawing a crowd of 12,608 at Climate Pledge Arena on January."
The PWHL's current season is wrapping up, meaning both Seattle and Vancouver will have to wait a bit to begin competition. In the upcoming season, the eight-team league will kick off for the first time.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!