Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Canadiens and Capitals
The first-round playoff series between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals hit a new emotional height in Game 3. As the second period came to an end, a huge scuffle broke out that took the combatants from the ice, through the bench, and back out onto the ice.
At the center of the melee between the Canadiens and Capitals was, of course, Tom Wilson and Josh Anderson. The Canadiens scored the go-ahead goal with less than 10 seconds remaining in the second frame, but the fireworks began right after.
As the teams were trying to exit the ice for the end of the period, both sides came together. They had already been playing a tough game, but things reached a fever pitch. Pushing and shoving escalated, but the main event came when Anderson and Wilson began trading blows as they were moving across the Capitals bench. The two were throwing haymakers at one another, and the officials were scrambling to get control on the ice. Eventually, the two combatants separated and the Montreal crowd erupted.
Following the incident on the ice, both Wilson and Anderson were given two-minute minor penalties for roughing, as well as 10-minute misconducts.
The scrum was the latest ratcheting up of the intensity between these two teams. For teams that play in different division during the regular season, they are bringing a ferocity that only hated rivals bring to these series. The full team shoving match, combined with Wilson and Anderson’s bench brawl, was something never-before-seen in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Capitals currently control the first-round series with a 2-0 lead. The Canadiens are trying to dig into that lead on home ice, as Games 3 and 4 shift to Montreal. This fight from both sides is sure to continue until this series is settled.
