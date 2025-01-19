Stars Captain Not Going Anywhere
Jamie Benn is currently playing through the final year of his contract with the Dallas Stars, and there have been no signs of negotiations on an extension. Despite the lack of contract talks, Benn and the Stars would love for their relationship to continue.
According to a new report from Responsible Gambler, Benn and the Stars are waiting for the end of the season before getting to the negotiating table. Not only will Benn likely sign a new deal in Dallas, but his plan is to only play for the Stars.
“The understanding from both parties is that they will wait until the end of the season and see where things are before negotiating a new deal,” a source told rg.org.
At 35 years old, and considering the physical game Benn excels in, there aren’t many years left ahead of him in the NHL. No matter the number, though, Benn seems committed to staying with the Stars forever.
"Neither party is worried about Benn staying in Dallas,” the source told RG. “The expectation is he will finish his career as a member of the Dallas Stars. He wants to do that.”
Benn was a fifth-round draft pick (129th overall) of the Stars in 2007 and worked his way into being one of the most recognizable players in the franchise’s history.
With 1,157 games played over his 16-year NHL career, Benn has scored 395 goals and 542 assists for 937 total points. He sits second all-time in Stars history in games, goals, and points, trailing only Hall of Famer Mike Modano.
Benn was just 24 years old when they named him captain ahead of the 2013-14 season. As the long-standing captain and no-doubt team leader, Stars general manager Jim Nill did the right thing before the 2024-25 season.
"Nill brought in Jamie over the summer, and they started to discuss a new contract extension,” the source told RG. “Nothing too serious, just more of a feel to see where the player was at in terms of wanting to remain with the franchise.”
The Stars don’t want to lose their captain and Benn has no plans of leaving Dallas. Regardless of there being no movement on negotiations during the season, it seems clear an extension will be signed before he ever hits free agency.
