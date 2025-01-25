The Most Underrated Piece of Hurricanes' Mega Trade
The Carolina Hurricanes are the buzz of the NHL after acquiring superstar forward Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche. The trade is one of the biggest blockbusters of the NHL's Salary Cap Era, sending a perennial 90-100 point scorer to Carolina.
Lost in the shuffle of this is that the Hurricanes acquired two top-six wingers in this deal. The Chicago Blackhawks generously helped facilitate this deal by taking on a portion of Rantanen's remaining salary for the year and sending veteran winger Taylor Hall to the Canes. In exchange, the Hurricanes sent the Blackhawks a 2025 third-round pick. Now, the Hurricanes have two more scorers with multiple 30+ goal seasons.
Rantanen is the big piece of this deal, and rightfully so, but Hall has the chance to have just as much of an impact on the Hurricanes' lineup. Hall may not be in his prime like the 28-year-old Rantanen is, but he is a former MVP. In 46 games this year, the 33-year-old winger has eight goals and 24 points while playing a bunch of his ice time with sophomore sensation Connor Bedard. Hall knows how to play with superstars and middling players alike, as he's played with the full spectrum of center iceman.
What that means for the Hurricanes is lineup versatility and flexibility. Hall can play with top center Sebastian Aho, but he could also skate with captain Jordan Staal to round out a dangerous second line with Seth Jarvis. He could also team up with 24-year-old center Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the hopes of helping him reach new career highs on offense. With the addition of Hall, the Canes now can load up their top line with Rantanen and Aho while still having some scoring punch spread throughout their top-nine forward group.
Rantanen also has something Hall does not - a Stanley Cup championship. But that isn't a slight against Hall: rather, it's a reason to be optimistic. A veteran who has never captured the Cup is one of the most motivated players on an NHL roster. He joins the Canes, a group that has also struggled to achieve the success expected of them, at a time when they could use another voice that sets that championship expectation and desire. Rantanen brings the experience, but Hall brings the heart.
And maybe that's why Hall will be just as important to the Hurricanes down the stretch. The big get that is acquiring Rantanen changes the landscape of their organization and lineup. It's a game-changing move, but sometimes it's not the game-changer that makes the difference, it's the right fit at the right time. That's what Hall can hopefully be for Carolina.
