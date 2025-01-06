Wild Forward Named First Star of Week
The back half of the NHL season has arrived and the Minnesota Wild have been a treat to watch through their first 40 games. Young star forward Marco Rossi is a big reason the Wild hold a 25-11-4 record and currently riding a three-game winning streak.
Over those three games, Rossi has been a key in the Wild lineup with three goals and five assists for eight total points. Those numbers were good enough to land Rossi the NHL’s first star of the week honors.
To kick off the week on New Year’s Eve, Rossi scored twice and added an assist for his third career three-point game. The Wild went on to beat the Nashville Predators to cap of the calendar year of 2024 on a high note.
Opening the new year, the Wild defeated the Washington Capitals in a shootout, but Rossi potted the game-tying goal late in the third to help force overtime. It was his only point of the game, but it was a crucial goal for Minnesota.
The Wild finished their week with a 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, and Rossi had a hand in all four goals scored. Rossi finished the night with four assists, wrapping up his eight-point week.
Through 40 games played, Rossi has scored 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 total points. Each of those numbers stand as second-best on the team. The only member of the Wild with more goals, assists, and points as Rossi is MVP hopeful Kirill Kaprizov.
At just 23 years old, Rossi is in his second full season at the NHL level. While playing all 82 games in 2023-24, Rossi scored 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 total points. He’s currently on pace to crush his current career-high numbers this season.
The Wild are surging this year, and Rossi has been a huge help as he hits a new level in the NHL.
The league also recognized Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper as the third star of the week and Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry as the second star.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!