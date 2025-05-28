Oilers Uncertain About Key Forward’s Injury
The Edmonton Oilers are on the verge of advancing to their second straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, but might be down a crucial player for some time. Oilers forward Zach Hyman left Game 4 in the first period with an injury and did not return.
Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was not able to give an immediate update following their victory, but there may be some concern growing around the team.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Hyman was in the locker room congratulating his teammates after the game, but there was a real concern about his status.
After just three minutes of ice time, Hyman took a hit from Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment. The hit didn’t look like much, it wasn’t a massive body check that sent Hyman flying, but more of a flyby grazing.
Regardless of impact level, Hyman immediately dropped his stick in pain and labored his way to the locker room.
The Oilers later stated Hyman would not be returning to the game and is being labeled with an upper-body injury.
Hyman was making noise this playoffs not just with 11 points (5G-6A) in 15 games, but as a wrecking ball on the ice. Not typically known for body checking, Hyman has thrown 111 hits in these playoffs.
In 73 regular season games, Hyman laid just 59 hits, a number he has nearly doubled in far fewer games.
"He's a top player for us,” Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak said following the game. “Tough to lose anybody but especially he brings an element to the game & to our team that not many other guys around the league can bring to their team."
The Oilers are sure to have an update soon on Hyman’s status and his presence could make or break the season for Edmonton.
