Multiple Teams Interested in Devils Star Defenseman
The New Jersey Devils reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but were knocked out early thanks to a laundry list of injuries. Among those key names that were banged up included star defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who may have played his last game with the Devils.
Hamilton’s full no-move clause reduced to a 10-team no-trade list, giving the Devils a bit more flexibility if they decided to make some changes to their blue line. Insider Frank Seravalli mentioned that the Devils may have already started to explore the market on Hamilton.
According to RG, multiple teams around the NHL have expressed an interest in the veteran blue liner, if he does in fact become available.
“I heard the Leafs looked into him,” a source told RG. “They’re looking into multiple options for their blue line, and a lot of them have offensive flair. That’s their strength, so there’s a common thread with their trade targets right now, and Hamilton fits the bill.”
The Toronto Maple Leafs might not be alone in the possible hunt for Hamilton, as a few other teams came up as links.
“The Stars, Red Wings, and Mammoth have also been pushing hard to acquire a right-shot defenseman that can bolster their offense and improve their power play,” the source said. “So they make a ton of sense.”
Hamilton isn’t the kind of player that can be easily traded, however, and that might slow down the process for the Devils. The 32-year-old blue liner is under contract for another three seasons at $9 million annually. He’s one of the highest paid defensemen in the league, and not an easy contract to bring in without some modifications.
The Devils are a bit stacked on the right side of their blue line, making a veteran like Hamilton expendable, but they will also be patient with the situation. They know Hamilton is a good player and can help them win.
If Hamilton is still around come the start of the 2024-25 season, it’s not like he wouldn’t have a roster spot. He’s still a top line player and won’t be stripped from the lineup any time soon.
If the right offer comes along, though, the Devils might not hesitate to make a move.
