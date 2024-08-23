Multiple Teams Interested in Former Capitals Forward
Max Pacioretty has missed a good chunk of the last two seasons due to injury, but did manage to play 47 games with the Washington Capitals in 2023-24. Now a veteran free agent, Pacioretty is looking forward to what is still ahead of him in the NHL.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Pacioretty has received offers from at least three teams. Pacioretty is going to be 36 years old in November, and his best days are definitely behind him, but plenty of teams would likely bring him in as a veteran presence.
Seravalli did not specify the teams, but a decision should be coming in the near future. Surely, any number of teams would take Pacioretty for the right deal.
Both on and off the ice, Pacioretty has been one of the NHL’s best leaders since his debut in 2009.
Pacioretty spent 10 years with the Montreal Canadiens and serves as captain for three seasons. Between the 2008-09 season and 2017-18, Pacioretty played in 626 games with the Canadiens.
In his time with the Canadiens, Pacioretty scored 226 goals and 222 assists for 448 total points.
In the six seasons since leaving Montreal, Pacioretty has played with the Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, and Capitals.
Pacioretty missed most of the 2022-23 season with the Hurricanes thanks to an Achilles injury. He played only five games that year and scored three goals.
In his brief stint with the Capitals, Pacioretty showed he can still be useful at the NHL level. At least three teams believe he can provide a good push to their lineup, even as a possible depth option.
Pacioretty joined the Capitals on a one-year deal before the 2023-24 season. His contract was worth $2 million against the salary cap. A new deal would likely come in under that mark.
In 902 career games, Pacioretty has posted 330 goals and 338 assists for 668 total points.
