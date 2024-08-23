Canucks, Oilers Considering PTO for Former Champion
Justin Schultz has spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Kraken as a useful puck-moving defenseman for the Seattle Kraken, but doesn’t have a deal in place for the 2024-25 season. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Schultz is still available as an unrestricted free agent.
Despite a career-worst minus-23 in 2023-24, Schultz is arguably one of the best defensemen remaining as a free agent. On top of being a key piece on the Penguins blue line in 2016 and 2017, Schultz has 324 career points (71G-253A) in 745 games.
According to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, teams like the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers may be considering a professional tryout offer for Schultz.
“The Kelowna, B.C., native has become a speculated PTO target in Vancouver and Edmonton,” Fox wrote. “With both Western Canadian clubs losing some blueline depth over the summer.”
Schultz started his NHL career with the Oilers in 2012-13, where he played 48 games, scored 27 points, and was named to the All-Rookie Team.
Over the next 3+ seasons, Schultz played 248 games with the Oilers and scored 28 goals and 73 assists for 101 points. The Oilers weren’t a gifted team at the time as Schultz left Edmonton with a minus-78 rating.
Schultz didn’t make a name for himself until his time in Pittsburgh where he picked up 113 points (22G-91A) in 234 games as a key puck mover for the Penguins. His best year came in 2016-17 when he scored a career-high 51 points (12G-39A) in 78 games played.
He may not reach the 50-point level again in his career, but Schultz can still be useful to a team looking for some offensive help on the blue line.
Jeff Paterson of Rink Wide Vancouver says a veteran guy like Schultz joining the Canucks on a PTO is a can't lose situation. Either the player arrives and impresses enough to earn a contract, or you cut him loose without any sort of ramification.
