Multiple Teams Showing Trade Interest in Bruins Forward
The Boston Bruins have been grabbing quite a bit of attention since the offseason, with a special focus on free agents and the contract status of key figures in the lineup. As the season nears the midway point, there is still special attention being made towards a key Bruins forward in the final year of his deal.
Trent Frederic has the perfect skillset for the Bruins culture, but there doesn’t appear to be any active contract negotiations. Frederic is in the final year of his deal at $2.5 million and eligible for an extension.
With no one at the negotiating table, teams have reached out to the Bruins regarding a possible trade. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, it’s that uncertainty of contract status that has teams taking a liking to Frederic.
“Whatever the Bruins intentions are here,” Friedman said. “They are getting a lot of calls about him.”
Frederic has been mentioned in trade rumors before, but things might be going to a new level.
What makes Frederic such an attractive piece is his playing style. He doesn’t score a bunch, with just 11 points (5G-6A) in 32 games, but he doesn’t have any fear in his game. He plays with energy, grit, and is willing to get his nose dirty at any given moment.
Frederic is more than ready to stick up for his teammates and loves getting under an opponent’s skin. These are all much-needed attributes when the playoffs roll around, making him a desired asset for any number of playoff teams.
“He’s the kind of player playoff teams are going to want,” Friedman said. “He’s a good teammate, he’s competitive… he’s a very popular teammate and willing combatant.”
Friedman went on to link the St. Louis Blues as a possible trade partner for Frederic and the Bruins. Frederic is from St. Louis and the Blues have been doing everything in their power to make their team better.
“There’s a lot of people wondering if that’s what’s in his future,” Friedman said. “There’s a lot of time between now and then, we’ll see where this goes.”
