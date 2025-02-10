Predators Claim Former Kings Defenseman
The Nashville Predators just haven’t been the team they expected to be heading into the 2024-25 season. With a 19-28-7 record through 54 games, the Predators sit as one of the worst teams in the NHL.
Along with a poor season comes plenty of roster movement, even small moves like the Predators putting in a waiver claim on Los Angeles Kings defenseman Andreas Englund.
The Predators claimed the sizable Swede from Los Angeles just as the league-wide break for the 4 Nations Face-Off commenced.
Englund hasn’t played much in the 2024-25 season, appearing in just 11 games with one goal. Most of his 11 games came in the opening weeks of the season, and he hasn’t played at the NHL level since mid-January.
The Predators will be Englund’s fifth team since being drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the second round (40th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. Englund made his NHL debut with the Senators during the 2016-17 season, eventually playing 33 games in Ottawa.
Englund has also suited up for the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks with 173 total NHL games under his belt. In that time he has picked up a pair of goals and 16 assists for 18 total points.
The left side of the Predators defense currently reads Roman Josi, Brady Skjei, and Kevin Gravel. If Englund plays with the Predators, it’ll likely be in place of Gravel.
