Panthers Forward Named Third Star of Week
The Florida Panthers entered the 4 Nations Face-Off break with two straight wins and a solid week from star forward Matthew Tkachuk. In the three games played by the Panthers this past week, Tkachuk notched goals in each one, and extended his goal scoring streak to six consecutive games.
The NHL named the star Panthers forward the third star of the week thanks to his impressive production. In three games played, Tkachuk scored four goals and three assists for seven total points.
The week opened with a Panthers loss to the Washington Capitals, but Tkachuk managed to find the scoresheet with his 19th goal of the season. The week was just getting started for Tkachuk, however, as the Panthers went on the produce back-to-back multi-point games.
In a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, Tkachuk played a role in each Panthers goal. With a pair of tallies and an assist, Tkachuk did all he could to get the Panthers back in the win column. His goal in the final seconds of the game would be credited as the game-winner for his second deciding goal of the season.
To finish up the week, Tkachuk tacked on a goal and two assists against the Ottawa Senators and his brother, Brady.
Brady opened the scoring in the first period, but Matthew tied the game in the second. Brady’s goal was the only one scored by the Senators as Matthew and the Panthers picked up five unanswered.
The Tkachuk brothers are putting a pause on being on-ice rivals as they get set for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Both Brady and Matthew are representing Team USA at the tournament but may not be sharing a line.
Initial practice lineups have them on separate lines, despite playing opposite wings.
Regardless of international play, Matthew is putting up an outstanding season as the Panthers reign as Stanley Cup champions. In 52 games played, he has posted 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 total points.
The NHL also recognized Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko as the second star of the week and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel as the first star.
