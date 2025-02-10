Canucks Goalie Named Second Star of Week
The starting goalie for the Vancouver Canucks was recently recognized by the NHL for his impressive performance in net. Thatcher Demko, the 29-year-old net minder for the Canucks, was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending February 9th.
Joining the Canucks goalie in the latest crop of "Three Stars" were Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel, who earned the First Star of the Week. Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk rounded out the group after being named the Third Star.
Demko had three starts during the week ending February 9th, and was the Canucks best player in that time. He collected a record of 2-0-0 in his three appearances, stopping 64 out of the 65 total shots against him.
He posted his first shutout of the season and played his best game of the season in a contest against the Colorado Avalanche. He stopped all 25 Avalanche shots and leading Vancouver to a 3-0 victory.
During his next start, he was brilliant against the San Jose Sharks. He shut the door in the third and overtime periods and made 32 saves in a 2-1 win over the Sharks.
Unfortunately, he was unable to complete his third start of the week. He stopped the six shots he faced but a lower-body injury forced him to exit their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period.
All in all, Demko managed to have the best performance of any goalie in the NHL last week. In addition to avoiding a loss, he posted a goals against average of 0.46 and a save percentage of .985. He's helped the Canucks move into a Wild Card position once again in the Western Conference and raised their record to 26-18-11.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!