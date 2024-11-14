Predators Trying to Address Key Position
The Nashville Predators were the talk of the NHL when they took the biggest swings at free agency. In the matter of just a couple of hours, the Predators added superstars like Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault as well as a steady blue liner in Brady Skjei.
Since then, things have only gone downhill for the Predators. They’re dead last in league standings with a 5-9-2 record and hold a minus-14 goal differential.
One area that sticks out as a weak spot for the Predators is their center depth. Ryan O’Reilly is a great option at the position and has taken to the first-line role nicely, but everything behind him is nowhere near up to par.
Colton Sissons, Juuso Parssinen, and Michael McCarron might all have their uses, but they can’t be your go-to centers for the second, third, and fourth lines. Sissons is currently listed as the second-line center and only has two goals in 15 games played.
According to insider Pierre LeBrun on TSN, Predators president and general manager Barry Trotz is working hard to find a solution at the center position.
“This has been out there, but I was good to confirm it,” LeBrun said. “He is looking for a center.”
The Predators are not alone in their hunt for centers, but they might have the most need for one. They have a lineup full of star power, but not enough down the middle of the lineup.
Insider Kevin Weekes suggested that Sidney Crosby from the Pittsburgh Penguins would be a perfect fit, but that is a fantasy move. What team wouldn’t look better with Crosby on it?
Outside of Crosby, the Predators are likely focusing on a top-six center to bolster their top lines. Those are hard to come by, but Nashville already seems like an attractive place to play.
If the team believes they are one piece away from competing at the level they were expected to, why wouldn’t a top center agree to a move there?
Trotz has already threatened the idea of a rebuild, but that wouldn’t be easy to swing. Finding a new center and going on a run this year could be plausible if they make a move quickly.
