Jets Continue To Make NHL History
The Winnipeg Jets continue to fly high to kick off the 2024-25 season, adding a new milestone to their impressive start. With a shutout victory over the Colorado Avalanche, the Jets improved to 13-1-0.
Not only does that record put the Jets atop the league standings, but it’s also just the second time in NHL history a team has reached a record of 13-1-0. The first team to do it was the Ottawa Senators in 2007-08.
That Senators team was coming off of a trip to the Stanley Cup Final, and eventually finished the season with a 43-31-8 record.
The Jets have been unbeatable in multiple facets of the game through their first 14 contests. Numerous players are scoring at great paces, no team has scored more from the blue line, and Connor Hellebuyck is doing an outstanding job of defending his Vezina Trophy.
This 1-0 shutout over the Avalanche was Hellebuyck’s league-leading third of the season. It was his second straight shutout, and 40th of his NHL career. He became the sixth American born goalie to reach that milestone.
With a 10-1-0 record, .932 save percentage, and 1.91 goals against average, it’s safe to say he’ll once again be a leader in the Vezina discussion.
The Jets aren’t just winning games, they’re crushing teams. They have by far the NHL’s top goal differential at +33. The second highest goes to the Carolina Hurricanes at a +22.
Making things even more impressive in Winnipeg is the fact that they are riding with a new head coach in Scott Arniel. With a new bench boss, the Jets opened the season a perfect 8-0-0, making Arniel the first coach to ever hit eight straight wins to begin a tenure with a new team.
It’s still early in the season, but the Jets are setting themselves up for great success. With just one regulation loss and coming from every area of the lineup, the Jets are one of the toughest teams to beat and don’t have too many weaknesses.
Their 13-1-0 record speaks for itself, but the Jets are far out-pacing any expectations that were set on them heading into 2024-25.
