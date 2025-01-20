Predators Winger Named Second Star of Week
To put it lightly, the Nashville Predators' season has been a nightmare to this point, but their longtime star is continuing to play well at the very least.
Filip Forsberg, now in his 13th season in the Music City, now has 42 points in 45 games this season, and he's been particularly excellent over the past week. In his last three games, the 30-year-old has seven points to lead Nashville to three-straight wins, helping the team claw back in the standings just a bit.
For his efforts, Forsberg earned the honor of the NHL's second star of the week. It's the fifth time he's been named one of the league's three stars of the week, with the most recent time coming in January of 2023. He's also been one of the three stars of the month three times.
First came a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, when Forsberg had a goal and an assists to lead the Predators to 5-3 victory. Then came a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, when he scored the game-tying goal in an eventual 3-2 shootout victory. Finally, and most impressively, he had two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
Additionally, the Swedish superstar reached a pair of impressive milestones along the way. Forsberg scored his 300th career goal on Thursday, becoming the third-fastest Swede to reach such a milestone (742 games played). He also scored his 81st power-play goal on Saturday, setting a new franchise record for Nashville.
Even in a season where the new-look Predators have fallen short of expectations, Forsberg continues to be a dominant force on the ice.
Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak were named the first and third stars of the week, respectively.
