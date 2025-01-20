Canadian Teams' Chances at Ending Stanley Cup Drought
It’s been over 30 years since an NHL team based in Canada has captured the Stanley Cup. Over the years, teams have come close with numerous Stanley Cup Final appearances, but no one since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens has reached the NHL’s mountaintop.
With the NHL’s second half in full swing, each Canadian team is either holding a playoff spot or just one point out of wild card positioning. Can all seven teams in the Great White North sneak into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and which has the best chance of ending the drought in 2025?
Calgary Flames
One of the biggest surprises from the start of the 2024-25 season has been the emergence of the Calgary Flames. Led mostly by rookie goalie Dustin Wolf between the pipes, the Flames currently hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.
The Flames haven’t been an over the top offensively minded team, but are producing by committee.12 players have 10 points are more and are led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 32 (18G-14A) in 45 games.
If Wolf can continue to stand on his head every night and keep his name in the Calder Trophy race, the Flames have a great chance to make their way back to the postseason. Cup ambitions are a little premature, but they’re a growing team that will make their way into that conversation soon.
Edmonton Oilers
Last year’s Stanley Cup runner-ups entered this season as favorites and the Edmonton Oilers are yet to really disappoint. The Oilers had a slow start backed mostly by poor goaltending, but Stuart Skinner found his footing and is seeing unreal production from his superstar teammates.
With Connor McDavid (65 points) and Leon Draisaitl (69 points) producing at unbelievable, but expected paces, the Oilers are 29-14-3, tied for the top spot in the Pacific Division. If those two can get rolling in the postseason and Skinner can maintain his trend, the Oilers are going to be tough to beat.
The Oilers might have the best chance of being the next Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup, and it might be nearly impossible to stop McDavid after coming up just short last season.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens are making an impressive push as the second half of the season rolls along. They’ve temporarily leapfrogged the Boston Bruins in the division and conference standings, bringing them within a single point of the second wild card spot currently occupied by the Columbus Blue Jackets. With the wild card competition wide open and expected to come down to the wire, the Habs have a shot at postseason play. Let’s call it 50/50 that they make the playoffs at this point of the season.
The key for the Habs is their young core are all improving simultaneously. Their captain Nick Suzuki leads the team in scoring. Cole Caufield has 24 goals in 46 games and rookie defenseman Lane Hutson leads all first-year players with 38 points. With rookie sensation Jakub Dobes winning his first five career starts, the Canadiens are red-hot and on the edge of being a legitimate threat.
Ottawa Senators
What a pleasant surprise the Ottawa Senators are and their hard work has pushed them into the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. 24-18-4 through 46 games, the Sens have a light hold on their playoff spot, but the way they are playing suggests they won’t let go of it easily.
Tim Stutzle continues his underrated superstar ascension in Ottawa, leading the team in points 45 through 46 games. Meanwhile captain Brady Tkachuk leads the team in goals with 18 while being one of the best leaders in the NHL. Combine that with their goaltending by committee while Linus Ullmark recovers from injury, and the Senators have a strong chance of making the playoffs and could be a sneaky contender.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are the top team in the Atlantic Division, holding a few-point lead over the defending champion Florida Panthers. Through 47 games, they have a 29-16-2 record and carry a positive goal differential of +13. This team is a slam-dunk choice to make the 2025 postseason and are the favorites to win the division.
Leading the Leafs this year is star forward and pending free agent Mitch Marner. He has 14 goals, 50 assists, and 64 points while William Nylander is pacing the team with 27 goals. Of the seven Canadian teams, they have to be top choice to capture the Stanley Cup. Can they overcome nearly a decade of disappointments?
Vancouver Canucks
After riding high during the 2023-24 season, the Vancouver Canucks are crashing hard, but still within reach of a playoff spot. Conflicts within the locker room have taken center stage in Vancouver, and the Canucks are the only Canadian team in the West currently out of a playoff spot. With a 20-15-10 record for 50 standings points, the Canucks are just one point back of the Flames and could be in the hunt for the rest of the season.
The Canucks will likely settle the issues between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson soon with a trade, but once that gets resolved the rest of the team will need to find another gear. The offense needs to start clicking like last year and Kevin Lankien will have to keep stealing the show between the pipes.
Winnipeg Jets
After a historic start to the season, the Winnipeg Jets haven’t slowed down and are the top team in the Western Conference. Led by goalie Connor Hellebuyck who is a shoe-in to win his third Vezina Trophy, and second in a row, the Jets hold a 31-13-3 record for 61 standings points.
Hellebuyck has been nearly unbeatable with a league-leading 28 wins, .929 save percentage, 1.97 goals against average, and six shutouts, but he’s not alone in leading the Jets. Star forward Kyle Connor leads the team with 60 points (26G-34A) and 11 other skaters with 15 or more points.
There’s a good chance the Western Conference comes down the a couple of Canadian teams as the Jets and Oilers look like a couple of the strongest teams in the entire league.
The NHL hasn't seen a Canadian team with the Cup in over 30 years, and the 2024-25 season might finally see the end of that drought. All seven teams have a chance at the playoffs and more than a couple look like they could claw their way to the top.
